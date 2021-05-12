Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.63. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 69,377 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XTNT. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 687.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,554,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 251,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

