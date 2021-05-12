XTRABYTES 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,071.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $3.97 million and $1,071.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.00558573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00071824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00250609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00030036 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

