XYO (XYO) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. XYO has a market capitalization of $61.85 million and $417,188.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00087707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.01199206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00068050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00115074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061216 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

