Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 431,319 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Yamana Gold worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUY. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,324,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 300,920 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 803,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 65,373 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $3,259,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

