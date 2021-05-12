yAxis Market Cap Reaches $24.16 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for about $25.92 or 0.00052899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and $432,386.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00519184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00209735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $602.86 or 0.01230167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00035730 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

