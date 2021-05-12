yearn.finance II (YFII) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.85 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One yearn.finance II coin can now be purchased for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00087365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.51 or 0.01135677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00069815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00115456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00062023 BTC.

yearn.finance II Coin Profile

YFII is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

