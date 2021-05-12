YEE Market Cap Tops $3.41 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. YEE has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $1.56 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YEE has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00087120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.38 or 0.01100082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00069546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00115099 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061912 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

