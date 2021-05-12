Yellow Road Reaches Market Cap of $3.70 Million (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $245,639.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 43.9% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00007308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.92 or 0.00572235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00233682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.16 or 0.01220909 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00036180 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

