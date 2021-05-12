YOU COIN (YOU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.75 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $927,797.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.63 or 0.01045735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00070018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00111064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061294 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

