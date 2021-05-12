YPF Sociedad Anónima Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,397 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 720% compared to the average daily volume of 1,999 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after buying an additional 2,079,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $12,605,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $4,226,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 511,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 409,427 shares in the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YPF traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 3,169,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,102. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.69.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.75.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

