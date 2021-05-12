yTSLA Finance Price Tops $10.98 on Major Exchanges (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $729,232.19 and approximately $39,984.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for about $10.98 or 0.00022402 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00519184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00209735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $602.86 or 0.01230167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00035730 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

