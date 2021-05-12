Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.