Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. Constellation Brands reported earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $12.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

NYSE:STZ opened at $234.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.10 and a 200-day moving average of $219.12. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

