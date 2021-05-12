Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post $36.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the lowest is $30.00 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $8.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 334%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $200.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.08 million to $229.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $301.83 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $312.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $5,839,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

