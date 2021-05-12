Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the highest is $2.52. F5 Networks reported earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in F5 Networks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in F5 Networks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,035 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in F5 Networks by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

