Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.83. Globant posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.32. 169,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,847. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.23. Globant has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.95 and a beta of 1.24.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

