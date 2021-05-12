Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce sales of $359.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.00 million and the highest is $395.25 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $302.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

