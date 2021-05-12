Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce $138.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.50 million and the highest is $139.70 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $102.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $503.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $504.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $565.51 million, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $576.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $548.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

