Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Otis Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,219. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $79.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

