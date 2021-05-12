Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $481.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to post $481.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.70 million to $572.44 million. Quidel reported sales of $201.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,270 shares of company stock worth $4,107,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.