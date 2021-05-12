Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.53). Ralph Lauren posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,320,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.39.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

