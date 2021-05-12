Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.54 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.