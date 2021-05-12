Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.71). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%.

Several research firms have commented on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,216. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $15,298,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $9,403,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

VIR traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. 617,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,122. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

