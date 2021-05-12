Zacks: Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $55.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,029. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.