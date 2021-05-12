Zacks: Analysts Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $925.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,156 shares of company stock valued at $29,377,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

