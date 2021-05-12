Zacks: Analysts Expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

NYSE:FSR opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Fisker has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

