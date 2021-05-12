Zacks: Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.10. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of GIII stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 390,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $34.86.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

