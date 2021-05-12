Zacks: Analysts Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to post $71.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.41 million. Glaukos posted sales of $31.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $293.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $303.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $344.77 million, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $362.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Glaukos stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Glaukos by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

