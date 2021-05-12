Zacks: Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Gogo posted earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,852,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.