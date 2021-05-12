Zacks: Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report $94.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Lantheus posted sales of $66.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $397.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $397.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $477.15 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $479.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 258.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

