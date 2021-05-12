Zacks: Analysts Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce sales of $66.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.15 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $56.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $270.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $291.66 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $299.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. ORBCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.54.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 494,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after buying an additional 337,164 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,931,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $890.61 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.