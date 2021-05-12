Zacks: Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.55 Million

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce $610.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $605.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $553.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.