Zacks: Analysts Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report sales of $54.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.20 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $46.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $226.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $227.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $267.87 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $273.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $751.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.10.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

