Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to post $63.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.50 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $28.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $280.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $284.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $381.18 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $388.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $975,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,074,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,806.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,334 shares of company stock valued at $7,370,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cardlytics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cardlytics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDLX opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

