Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. First Solar posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

