Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $632.66 Million

Brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce $632.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $621.00 million and the highest is $648.10 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $525.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $277.91 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

