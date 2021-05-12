Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Post $0.87 EPS

Analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.91. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $9.48 on Wednesday, hitting $197.03. 1,134,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,751. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $212.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.94.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

