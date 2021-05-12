Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.00. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

In other news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 104,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,331. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.