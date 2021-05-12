Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report sales of $2.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.15 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $67,572,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 1,881.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $31,147,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06. Polaris has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.