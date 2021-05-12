Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.23 Million

Brokerages predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce $379.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the lowest is $362.50 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $362.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $194.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.67. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

