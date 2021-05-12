Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

