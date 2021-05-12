Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post sales of $536.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $518.20 million and the highest is $549.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $483.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $2,369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

