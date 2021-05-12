Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to announce sales of $31.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $134.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $136.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $175.32 million, with estimates ranging from $172.42 million to $177.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.67. OLO has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $660,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $880,000.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.