Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to announce sales of $24.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.43 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $27.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $100.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

Shares of RWT opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.