Zacks: Brokerages Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report sales of $581.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $577.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $586.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $350.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

SKYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

SKYW stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SkyWest by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

