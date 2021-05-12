Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Post -$1.02 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.90). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($3.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,124. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.