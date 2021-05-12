Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.71) to ($4.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of TARS stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 69,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.