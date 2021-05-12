Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Vonage reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 7.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vonage stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. 3,770,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,022. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.