Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.35 Million

Brokerages expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to announce sales of $72.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.77 million. Wingstop posted sales of $66.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $289.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.41 million to $296.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $320.43 million to $347.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wingstop by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Wingstop by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

Shares of WING stock opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

