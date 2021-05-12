Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Trading Up 0.2%

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 262,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,005,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

